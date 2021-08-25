Making It ‘spin-off’ Baking It with Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph coming







For anyone who loves Making It over on NBC, how about you prepare to enjoy Baking It coming on Peacock down the road?

Let’s talk a little bit about this show, at least in terms of what we know right now. NBCUniversal announced today that former Saturday Night Live cast members Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph are going to co-host the aforementioned show, a baking competition where eight pairs of home bakers will visit a winter cabin and celebrate a number of holiday traditions. There will be themed challenges, a cash prize, and of course judges. The funniest part of this is that some of the judges may be “grandmothers,” as opposed to someone with substantial culinary qualifications.

The idea behind this series seems mostly to be recruiting viewers over to Peacock for the holidays. We honestly don’t understand why it doesn’t also air on NBC, though, given that it could do reasonably well in the holiday season. Tonally, we’re absolutely expecting it to be similar to Making It, especially since Amy Poehler is on board here as an executive producer.

We don’t expect anything overly ambitious out of this series; instead, our thinking is that this is just going to be a lot of fun. Sometimes, you don’t have to have any further expectations than this, especially during the holidays. The best-case scenario is that it makes you laugh and keeps you excited to watch one episode after the next.

For all of you who are fans of Making It, remember that the final episode of the season aired a little bit later this year. There’s no indication as of yet that we’ll get a season 4 down the road, but we remain hopeful.

