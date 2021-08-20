Making It season 3 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Who will win?







Want to get some more news when it comes to Making It season 3 episode 8? We should start off with this: It’s the finale! There are only a small handful of makers left and one of them is going to have a chance to win the grand prize.

How are they going to do it? On paper, it’s rather simple: By building a shed. The process towards making this happen, however, could prove to be complicated. For more on that, we simply suggest that you check out the full Making It season 3 finale synopsis below:

08/26/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The season three Master Maker is crowned as Nick and Amy task everyone with a Making It staple – The Shed Hack, but this time, the Makers get to make a shed into their own personal “happy place.” TV-PG

Beyond what’s going on with the show competition-wise next week, we also suggest that you go into it knowing that it could very well be the last Making It as a whole. We personally don’t want this to be the series finale, but we’re also very-much aware of where things stand right now in the numbers. This show is currently averaging just a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and typically shows on a major network with that sort of number don’t come back for more. It’s a shame that more viewers just haven’t been able to find it — this is a genuinely fun competition show with great hosts at the center in Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. It almost makes us wonder if NBC just isn’t the right venue for this sort of thing anymore and it would be better off somewhere else.

