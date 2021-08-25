Supergirl series finale: Chris Wood, Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan back







The Supergirl series finale will be airing on The CW in just a number of weeks, and we’ve got more information now on just how emotional and nostalgic it will be.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Melissa Benoist confirmed that original cast member Mehcad Brooks (James Olsen) will be joining former series regulars in Chris Wood (Mon-El) and Jeremy Jordan (Winn) in the final episode of the series:

“It would not have felt right if they hadn’t come back … I loved seeing my friends. I loved seeing Mehcad Brooks. I loved seeing Jeremy. I loved having Chris back, obviously. I don’t think it would’ve been a right goodbye if the people who came back hadn’t come back, so I’m very grateful that they did. It’s always difficult to get that many people back in the same place, especially in the pandemic, so I’m really glad it worked out that way.”

It’s a tremendous feat that Supergirl was able to line up so many returns amidst what is a pretty difficult year for a lot of people out there, and this is a signal to the love that the cast and crew have for each other behind the scenes. While specifics about the finale itself are very much to be determined, it’s our hope that it’s an epic battle for National City’s future, one that serves as a proper culmination to Kara Danvers’ journey. She’s learned so much about being both a hero and a person over the years, and has given so many around her hope for their respective futures. Let’s hope that continues to be the case in every minute of the grand send–off here.

