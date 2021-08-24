Supergirl season 6 episode 9 spoilers: A look towards ‘Dream Weaver’







Following tonight’s midseason premiere, it makes sense to want some early Supergirl season 6 episode 9 details. How can you not? We have Kara Danvers back in National City, but at the same time, nothing is altogether stable there just yet. There are more crises coming and with the endgame right around the corner, we have to think about how the writers are going to set the stage for what happens next.

There are a couple of intriguing things about episode 9 we can share now, and it starts off with the title of “Dream Weaver.” To get a few more details beyond that, all you have to do is view the full Supergirl season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

SUPERGIRL AND KELLY TEAM UP – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) meets Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx), a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby), who is incarcerated. Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate and they stumble upon abuse at the prison. Meanwhile, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) crashes one of Nia’s (Nicole Maines) dreams and asks her for help. The episode was directed by Shannon Kohli and written by Karen E. Maser & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#609). Original airdate 8/31/2021.

Is it going to be fun to see Nyxly in this particular story? Absolutely, and what we like about the final season right now are the sheer number of callbacks and references to the past. There’s a clear effort being taken here to honor the past several seasons, and it feels like that is going to continue straight through to the series finale. Be prepared to see some familiar faces before everything shuts down once and for all!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 6 episode 9?

Have any specific hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







