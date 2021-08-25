The Challenge season 37 episode 3 video: Will Michele be okay?







Tonight on MTV The Challenge season 37 episode 3 is coming, and it’s one of the bloodier ones we’ve seen in recent memory.

For some more evidence on that, all you have to do is watch the sneak preview below! Michele knows that at the moment, she’s in a tough spot in the game — the rookie teams are being targeted hard by the veterans and she’s come close to being eliminated once already. She can’t risk being in that spot again. It’s why she and Corey L. are doing whatever it takes in order to secure safety for themselves, even if it means taking on some serious pain in the process.

How bad does it get in this challenge? Michele at one point starts majorly bleeding and she does her best to keep fighting. Corey doesn’t want to say anything about it, knowing that it could psych her out or slow her down. His feeling seems to be that if she and the show’s medical team think it’s okay for her to continue, he’s not going to force the issue himself and we get that.

Will this be the episode that the tide turns on some of the vets? They’re not going to make things easy on the newbies. While a lot of the new players may have the physical attributes necessary to compete in some of the tasks ahead, there’s still a certain something else that they’re missing — the psychological advantage. A lot of the longtime competitors know the mental toll that the competition takes on you and how to handle the stress of being in this place. They’ll be able to handle the attrition of the competition better than most.

Michele's ready to sacrifice BLOOD for this challenge win. 🩸 Do you think she and Corey L can pull out the W? Find out on a new episode of #TheChallenge37 tonight at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/uuPSA5gIqX — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 25, 2021

