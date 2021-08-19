The Challenge season 37 episode 3: Are Corey L. Michele in danger?







Are you interested in knowing what’s up on The Challenge season 37 episode 3 next week? We have to imagine more chaos is coming. Isn’t that the way of things with this show?

Tonight’s episode already was a little bit of a surprise. Ed just entered the competition, so it was a little jarring to see him in danger right away! We honestly expected him and Emy to be blown out of this since they didn’t have much of a physical advantage here. This was an intense battle, and we know that a lot of the other players were rooting for Ed and Emy over Kelz and Tracy — and they won! We had an underdog victory like no other here, and we think that this bonded Ed and Emy together for some time moving forward. (Of course, not so much to actually stay together — bummer. It’s also hilarious that Devin keeps getting picked to be a new teammate.)

Of course, we do still wonder what the show is going to look like moving forward. So many of the longtime favorites are still around, and we think that the veterans are going to do whatever they can to keep each other around.

As for what’s coming up next, we have to assume that Corey L. and Michele are going to be in big trouble — they are an all-rookie team and beyond just that, they’ve both won already. They are an enormous threat to go far! The vet alliance is still solid, but we just have to wonder how long they’re going to stick around before they turn on each other.

The preview tonight gave us a glimpse at a super-dangerous challenge involving a cave, one that will involve blood and plenty of danger. Could someone be evacuated from the game before we even get to the end of the episode?

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Challenge right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge season 37 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







