The Resident season 5 spoilers: Meet new character Winston Robards







With The Resident season 5 coming to Fox next month, we’re starting to get a greater sense of the characters coming aboard.

For the sake of this article today, why not introduce you to Winston Robards? According to a new report from Deadline, former Nurse Jackie actor Stephen Wallem is going to be recurring throughout the upcoming season as the character. The official description notes that he is “a gentle and kind legally blind man who is brought to the hospital after being involved in a car accident. He relies on a cane to get around and isn’t afraid to move about an unfamiliar space. He does his best to remain patient, but wanders off towards danger.”

The first thing we can say upon reading this is that it’s great The Resident is bringing a character like this on the show. There is so little representation for the legally blind on television and this fulfills an important role: Allowing some viewers to see a version of themselves on TV. This character in particular is someone who doesn’t want to be defined by their blindness and wants to show their independence. As for how they impact the story in the long-term, that remains to be seen.

The Resident season 5 of course has the challenge of matching the quality of the first four seasons, plus continuing to show the wide array of challenges that the medical community deals with in 2021. In the end, though, we hope that the focus does remain on the characters; they are the connection point we have to the rest of the story, which we need given that not all of us are watching with vast amounts of medical knowledge.

