The Resident season 5 promo hypes up another crisis







As we prepare for the premiere of The Resident season 5 on Tuesday, September 21, know that one of the biggest seasons yet is right around the corner.

Want a better sense of this? Then just take a look at the new promo below! It’s only fifteen seconds long and it doesn’t contain an abundance of new footage, but at the same time, it also doesn’t need to. Instead, it just features tiny snippets of everything going on in Conrad Hawkins’ life, whether it be more drama at the hospital or his life as a husband and a father. There is a lot that he is going to balance coming up, and he also cannot forget along the way to take care of himself. There’s a lot of demons that he has from his past and he needs to be acutely aware that some of these could come out at just about any moment.

In general, the folks at Fox are keeping a fairly tight lip on what’s going to be coming up this season, but it’s our hope that the stories remain character-focused and also true to what is going on in the hospital world today. We know that there’s some big change that happened last season as Mina Okafor left the hospital; we think that on some level, a lot of the doctors are still trying to come to terms with her absence.

Odds are, this will not be the only preview that surfaces for season 5 over the course of the next couple of weeks. As we move into next month, we are absolutely anticipating something a little more in-depth to eventually surface.

