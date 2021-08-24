Billions season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Will the story write in pandemic?







We know that everyone out there has been waiting for a while to see Billions season 5 episode 8 — and of course, we hope that it’s worthwhile. We’re gearing up for a second part of the season that should bring us a wide array of showdowns and memorable moments. In the end, it’s our hope mostly that we’ll see an evolution in Chuck, Axe, and some of the other characters since we last saw them.

So can you expect the story to shift dramatically to account for what’s happened since episode 7 aired last year? It doesn’t look like. Speaking via Deadline, Showtime programming boss Gary Levine made it clear that the goal was simply to pick up where the first part of the season left off:

“We did make a few adjustments in shooting the last five episodes post-pandemic to allow for shooting in a pandemic. Story-wise, we stayed true to the original plan. Having seen those five episodes they come back just shot out of a cannon and you are immediately thrown back into the story — no need to review the earlier episodes.”

We do understand the decision to keep most of the original story there — trying to adjust for real-life changes in the middle of a season is always difficult, and this is something that the writers could adjust for in season 6 if need be. We also learned today that the goal is to premiere the new season early on in the new year — it was filmed right alongside the second part of season 5, and this should also help to compensate for the long hiatus that so many of us have been on.

As for whether or not it’s going to be worth the wait, it’s Billions! This is a show that knows what it is and so long as it stays true to that, it will satisfy a good many people.

