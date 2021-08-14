Billions season 5 episode 8 title news; another teaser







Billions season 5 episode 8 is going to arrive on Showtime before too long — we’re just not there yet. In just a matter of three weeks we’ll be gearing up to see Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod in action.

So will there be a time jump when the show comes back? We’re certainly wondering about; the teaser below is another reminder of the conflict to come, and at the very least we wonder if the writers will address the lack of a beard on Paul Giamatti. It’s actually pretty rare for actors/characters to change their appearance often over the course of the series; it can be a continuity thing, but luckily Billions is not going to be the sort of show that is off in syndication somewhere. There is a little bit more flexibility for them to do things like this.

If you do want to get a little more insight all about what lies ahead, just know that the title for Billions season 5 episode 8 is “Copenhagen” — and unfortunately, Showtime isn’t saying too much else as of yet. There’s no real incentive for them to give up too much information right away, and if you’ve been watching the show all season, you probably know a little bit about what’s coming. Axe, Chuck, and Mike Prince are all the major power players this season — but are there moments where they become figureheads? This is why you cannot discount some other people like Taylor and/or Wendy, who often find a way to make big moves work from the shadows.

We’re just ultimately glad to have Billions back — and to know at the same time that there is a season 6 coming on the other side. That’s the biggest thing that has made this current hiatus tolerable for the time being.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 8?

