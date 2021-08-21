Dancing with the Stars 30: Is Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron on board?







This weekend, why don’t we go ahead and look at all of the various Tyler Cameron rumors at the same exact time?

Yesterday, we talked about how the former Bachelorette contestant was potentially in the running to be the next star of The Bachelor alongside Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s season. Now, let’s talk about some of his potential dance aspirations.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Tyler is gearing up to be a part of some sort of dance-themed reality competition show. However, a source also notes that it is not ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. We know that Tyler loves to dance, but what other reality competition show is there that fits the bill for him?

We wouldn’t be surprised if this season of DWTS steers clear of Bachelor Nation in general. While we know ABC likes to cross-promote between the two franchises, there are questions as to whether contestants from this world have too unfair of a build-in voting block. Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe were both great dancers and it’s hard to criticize their wins; however, you also have to remember that Grocery Store Joe made it so much further on his season than he had any right to.

No matter what this gig is, if we were Bachelor producers we’d cut Tyler the biggest check possible to make him the next lead if he wants it. Who cares that he turned it down in the past? If you’re not going with Michael A., it feels like he is easily the best choice to get people watching the show.

Who do you want to see on Dancing with the Stars season 30?

Is there any one person you’re especially interested in from the reality TV world? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

