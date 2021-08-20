The Bachelor rumors: Will Tyler Cameron, Greg Grippo get the part?







Do we have an official star of The Bachelor for early 2021? Nothing is still official at present, but multiple names are floating out there. Oh, and of course remember that producers can change their minds. They’ve done that plenty of times already.

Here’s what we can say at the moment. According to a report from Us Weekly, three of the top contenders right now are Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s season, and the potentially Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown’s edition of the show.

What happened to Michael Allio? That’s the first question on our mind since he felt like the obvious choice; yet, it’s certainly possible he’s either not interested in the gig or producers wanted someone who’d bring a little more drama. (For the record: Michael should do more than fine without being a part of the franchise coming up.)

It almost goes without saying, but if Tyler’s available, why wouldn’t you pick him? Hannah’s season was one of the most popular in years; not only that, but he’s one of the most popular contestants the show has ever had. There was even a massive movement after that season to make him the lead, but he had reportedly turned it down. Andrew seems like a good choice for some genuine romance — the idea of Greg, meanwhile, already has social media in a flurry. Regardless of whether you agreed with his point of view or not at the end of Katie’s season, it’s hard to think that he would be a decisive lead or someone truly ready to command a show like this for a full season.

Yet, production often loves a mess — picking Greg would give them the best overall odds of a dumpster fire.

Who do you want to see as the next star of The Bachelor?

