Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 video: Tahzjuan, Victoria drama ahead







Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 is coming to ABC on Monday night, and it shouldn’t come as a shock there is drama ahead. It also shouldn’t shock anyone that Victoria is at the center of some of it.

One of the things that Victoria needed to realize entering Paradise is that she had a target on her back from the start. Her reputation as the villain from Matt James’ season very much is there in every word she says; no matter what her intentions are, anytime she says something people are going to assume the worst.

Want to get some more Bachelorette video coverage right now? Then check out our take on the recent finale below! Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates all about Bachelor Nation.

In the sneak peek below from Monday’s episode, you can see that it is Tahzjuan who decides to ultimately confront her. Why? It has to do with Victoria trying to take some of her time away that she’s had with Tre. We actually understand a part of where Victoria is coming from, at least in that she needs to make a viable connection with someone to stay around leading into the first rose ceremony. That’s a part of the show! However, she also has to recognize that people aren’t always going to like her for it.

If we were Victoria, we honestly think the best thing for her would’ve been to not come back this summer at all. If she really wanted to redeem herself (and we’re not even sure she does, given the whole Goddess schtick she’s got going now), we would’ve waited a year so that she could’ve argued that she had some time to work on herself. As of right now, all her presence seems to be doing is producing even more of a mess.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Monday’s Bachelor in Paradise right now!

What do you most want to see on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 when it airs tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to get all sorts of other coverage on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

The Tahz-nado is comingggg 🌪 pic.twitter.com/c4dG0VS0et — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 20, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







