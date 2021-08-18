Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 spoilers: More on Demi Burnett’s arrival







Next week is going to bring us Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 and, to the surprise of no one, more drama. This time around, it could revolve around the arrival of Demi Burnett to Mexico.

Demi is no stranger to being on this beach — she’s done it before but this time around, she’s in a very different environment. She won’t have someone coming in who she had a relationship with outside of the show; instead, she’s going to be looking for attention from one of the guys already there. Things are going to get messy — and fast. Remember that while Demi may be the subject of plenty of memes, she’s also caused controversy aplenty, as well.

For some more Bachelorette discussion, watch our take on Katie Thurston’s finale at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss those.

For a few more details now on what you can expect, we suggest that you view the full Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

“702” – Knock, knock, Demi’s here! With a rose ceremony on the horizon and the men poised to hand out their stems, the ladies are feeling the pressure to find a potential match. Guest host David Spade continues to bring the funny, but even he can’t quell the tension when the one and only Demi Burnett arrives, setting her sights on one of the beach’s most popular men. Later, more couples are given their first dates, where important conversations lead to strengthened connections. Then, with a cocktail party looming, the competition heats up and a shocking rumor forces one beachgoer to face the others – and the truth – on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, AUG. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The one thing we feel pretty confident in is the presence of Spade — he was great in the premiere! It will be hard for some of the other guest hosts to have that same energy.

Related – Get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise and what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







