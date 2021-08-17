Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 spoilers: Demi, Becca Kufrin, & more







When Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 2 airs on ABC, prepare yourself for things to heat up … including drama. Plenty of drama. Some relationships are already starting to form, and with the first rose ceremony looming, the pressure will be on for some of the women in particular. If they don’t make a connection soon, there’s a good chance that they will be eliminated.

So who are some of the favorites right now? We do like Grocery Store Joe and Serena P.’s connection already, but we’re also equally intrigued by what’s going on with Abigail and Noah. They’re likable! Oh, and to make matters more chaotic, Demi Burnett turned up at the end of the premiere. That means there’s going to be even more drama and more women who presumably get eliminated sooner rather than later.

At the end of the premiere ABC aired a tease for what’s coming the rest of the season — complete with a REALLY over-the-top narration for the first little while. (Yeah!) It seems like Joe and Serena’s relationship is continuing and there’s hope there. Could these two actually make this work?

Meanwhile, the promo also teased Becca Kufrin’s return and also questions about Thomas — is he too good to be true? It’s fair to wonder that at the moment, largely because those were the same questions that Katie Thurston had later this season.

Oh, and there’s going to be some fighting between Aaron and Thomas — not that this should shock anyone, given that these two fought for a good chunk of Katie’s season, as well.

What do you want to see on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 2?

