Yellowstone season 4 teaser: Who is that mystery voice?







Earlier this week Paramount Network revealed the latest Yellowstone season 4 teaser — and no doubt, it was a big one!

In this teaser, you got your first official confirmation that the drama is coming back on Sunday, November 7. Not only, but you also saw a tiny bit more footage of what happens to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as he is shot up and left for dead.

To the surprise of virtually no one John is still alive in the teaser, though the presence of the crow signals that he may not be for all that long. He has to find a way to make it through, no matter how he ends up doing it. Since he was shot in the daylight it’s possible some Good Samaritan will spot him; or, maybe a familiar face stops by on the road. Either way, we have to imagine that he’s going to be okay.

The most curious part of the whole teaser, at least for us, comes during the closing seconds where a mystery voice says “we’re at war, you and me.” So who is that? We’ve heard a number of different theories that are out there, but one of the better ones is that the voice could be Mo, Thomas Rainwater’s driver. Another possible one is that it’s Jamie’s biological father, who we know is going to be a huge part of this upcoming season. It doesn’t sound like Roarke Morris or Jamie Dutton himself, so we’re going to cross out the two of them on our metaphorical board.

No matter who this voice is, we have to go ahead and assume they’re going to be a major part of the the story. It’s hard to think about it any other way given that these promos are chosen for a reason.

Who do you think this voice will be on Yellowstone season 4?

