Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: How it sets stage for 1883 prequel







This week the folks at Paramount Network (and Paramount+) gave us all sorts of good news on Yellowstone season 4 and beyond. We’ve said for a while now that the new season of the flagship show will set the stage for the 1883 prequel. Now, we’ve got further confirmation of that very thing.

This week, it was confirmed that 1883, which stars Tim McGraw as one of the original Dutton family patriarchs, is going to premiere on Sunday, December 19 on Paramount+. This means that the Paramount Network can spend the first six or so weeks of season 4 frantically hyping the show up. It’s almost perfect synergy for them to get as much viewership as possible. It remains to be seen whether or not Yellowstone will be airing new episodes on December 19 or on a holiday break; we can get back to that in due time.

If you haven’t seen the full logline yet for 1883, the story “follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.” Faith Hill and Sam Elliott are also appearing on the show, which we’re sure will be one of the biggest hits that Paramount+ has from the moment that it premieres.

We’re always down to get an expansion of this universe, though we do also worry slightly about oversaturation. Remember that you can have too much of a good thing, and that The Walking Dead starting to experience some fatigue when the spin-offs started to come out of the woodwork.

