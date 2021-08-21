Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 video: Why is Demi Burnett back?







With Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 2 airing on ABC Monday night, it feels like now is the perfect time to have the Demi Burnett conversation.

What caused her to come back on the show? When you think about her story arc across all of Bachelor Nation, it’s honestly one of the hardest ones out there to follow. She was first a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and during that time, she had the perception of being the “villain” of the season. Yet, she was a lighthearted and/or sarcastic one — she was extremely polarizing and it wasn’t much of a shock that she ended up on Bachelor in Paradise after the fact.

In her first appearance on Paradise, Demi had a breakthrough moment in Bachelor Nation as she and Kristian became the first same-sex couple in the franchise. Unfortunately, that engagement didn’t last and now she’s back. Why come back at this point? It could be for a number of reasons. She may be like Grocery Store Joe, who had a long-term relationship from his last time in Paradise and is looking to see if the process can work again. Or, it could just be to stir the pot — which the teaser below suggests! If Demi is there for more than just drama, the producers aren’t wanting us to see it just yet. She boasts about wanting to “steal all the men” and we’ll just have to see what that looks like.

The challenge of when she is coming in is pretty simple: Some bonds are already starting to form, and there are only so many roses that are going to be handed down the first week. She’s got a huge disadvantage and with that, is going to have to make up for lost time.

Are you excited or underwhelmed to see Demi Burnett back on Bachelor in Paradise?

