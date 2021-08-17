The Challenge season 37 episode 2 sneak peek: Learn more about Ed







As you prepare for The Challenge season 37 episode 2 on MTV tomorrow night, you’re going to get to know a new face! Or, at the very least a face who is still new to the franchise.

At the end of the premiere, it was revealed that Ed Eason (who you probably know from the first season of The Circle US) would be a last-minute replacement as a part of the cast. He’s coming in a little bit late, so it makes sense that the sneak peek below would revolve around him trying to figure out where he stands in the competition.

What’s going to be interesting about watching Ed this season is that it’s a really different environment than what we’re used to seeing him in. Back when he was on The Circle, nobody had any face-to-face interaction with him until close to the end. It was based entirely on digital conversations. Meanwhile, The Challenge has a huge physical component. He’s not the biggest guy there, and Ed actually hopes that this makes him fairly underestimated. We know that he’s physical enough to do well in certain competitions, but it’s probably going to depend on what they are.

While his late arrival probably does hurt him from a strategic/getting-to-know-you standpoint, a rookie in Amber did end up winning Double Agents. Because of that, it’d be silly for anyone to sit here and rule out Ed entirely as some major contender on the show moving forward.

Through the next new episode we’ll see Ed start to make sense of the bonds in the house; meanwhile, certain players will feel targeted and it’s inevitable that we’re going to see an elimination at the end of it. That is, after all, the way of the world with this show!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Challenge

How do you think that Ed could fare on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: MTV.)

There's a new Challenger on the field this week! 📛 Who's excited to see what newcomer, Ed, can do?! 👀 #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/aLFtbHbIi0 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 17, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







