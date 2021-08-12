The Challenge season 37 episode 2 preview: A love triangle ahead?







Following tonight’s big premiere, it makes sense to be curious about The Challenge season 37 episode 2. How could you not? There were a lot of different variables at play here — two agents were eliminated, Ed arrived as a last-minute replacement, and we’ve already seen an infiltration.

So how do you top what we saw tonight? Think more thrilling challenges, and also more messy drama. The rookies need to figure out how to get themselves together and fast, since the veterans could band together and take the rookies out one right after the next. There are also some other distractions coming — think in terms of a messy love triangle. That’s going to mess around with the rules of the game.

Below, check out our full The Challenge season 37 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what’s coming:

Agents take to the skies in the “heli heist” mission and a “mystery agent” joins the game. Nelly T. gets himself into hot water when he starts flirting with two different agents. One unsuspecting agent becomes the target of a veteran alliance conspiracy.

Could all the rookies go early?

We think there should be a legitimate concern over that. The Challenge is complicated in that of course, you want to see a lot of the familiar faces make it far! However, it’s best to balance them out to a certain degree. We personally don’t like the same exact faces there at the end every time, and we’re getting a small sense already of what these rookies are bringing to the table.

No matter who stays, fingers crossed for an awesome season! It’s pretty easy to say that we’re off already to a fantastic start.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Challenge season 37 episode 2?

Where do you think the show could go from here?

