The Challenge season 37 premiere: Renan, Michaela first two eliminated







Tonight marked the premiere of The Challenge season 37 — which we refuse to call by its bulky The Challenge Spies, Lies, and Allies name. Who is going to remember the order of those words?

We knew from the get-go that there would be a lot of big twists this season, but one came about in the early going. Rather than sending down teams to compete at the end of the episode, the two players in power got to choose individuals. It gave them a lot more control over how they wanted to play the game out strategically.

Aneesa and Logan were the ones with much of the power, and they ended up putting Corey L. and Michele down to compete. That was bad news in particular for the former Survivor winner, who all of a sudden is in a situation that she wasn’t in during her previous stints on reality TV. Renan and Michaela were taking the two of them on, and this made for an interesting showdown to start the season.

So what made this showdown so interesting? Corey L. was the more dominant of the guys, while Michaela was the more dominant of the women. This was actually a pretty even match because of that, and adrenaline was pretty high since NOBODY wants to be the first person to leave. You go through so much trouble to get on a show like this and you don’t want to embarrass yourself heading out the door.

What happened here was that eventually, Corey and Michele’s determination won out. They were able to advance and then earn their safety! Basically, Corey deserves a ton of credit for how he dominated this physically. The unfortunate news, though, is that Renan and Michaela found themselves out of the competition extremely early.

After the showdown tonight, Michele and Corey had a huge decision to make — either stay with their former teams, pair up together, or infiltrate. Michele also had a new choice in Ed from The Circle, who arrived at the end of the 90-minute premiere. Michele chose Devin, who clearly wanted to work with her. Meanwhile, Corey L. chose to work with Tori.

What did you think about The Challenge season 37 premiere?

Are you shocked about the first eliminations? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: MTV.)

