Riverdale season 5 spoilers: Will Skeet Ulrich return?







Is there a chance that we could see Skeet Ulrich coming over the remainder of Riverdale season 5? We do think it’s fair to wonder about that at this point. Think about what’s going on at the moment for Jughead — doesn’t it make a good bit of sense that his father would come around?

Alas, it doesn’t look like it’s happening at any point in the near future. In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that Ulrich will not be coming back this season; there’s also a pretty specific reason for it:

“Listen, we love Skeet, and we tried to get him back this season, but the timing didn’t work out, especially because of all the [virus] restrictions. But we’d happily welcome him back, and will try to again in Season 6!”

The pandemic is one of the biggest factors for just about every guest spot out there these days. After all, there’s a lot to think about all across the board! You have to figure out the travel component, necessary testing and/or quarantines, and then also have the right story to make all of it worthwhile. Our hope is that moving forward into season 6 things will start to become a little easier but with the Delta variant out there, we can’t exactly sit here and proclaim that everything is back to normal.

There are a number of episodes of Riverdale season 5 still to air over the coming weeks and months; meanwhile, you can expect to see season 6 when we get around to later in the fall. It’s probably going to be a while before there is any concrete news on that.

Do you want to see Skeet Ulrich back on Riverdale at some point in the future?

