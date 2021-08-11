Riverdale season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The Hiram Lodge origin story







Next week on Riverdale season 5 episode 12, you’re going to see a pretty atypical installment by show standards. Rather than have the focus be on Archie, Betty, or one of the other main characters, it could be instead on Hiram Lodge, Veronica’s father. Why? Consider this episode all about why he became the person he is. We know that he’s one of the most notable adversaries in the history of the show, but there was clearly an evolution that got him to this point.

One of the things that we tend to see from a lot of these shows in general is evidence that their villains are not always bad. This may not turn them into sympathetic figures, but it could at least give them a greater sense of overall context. This is something that could be a focal point of this particular hour, which carries with it the title of “Citizen Lodge.”

Want to get a few more details right now? Then we suggest that you view the full Riverdale season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STARS AS YOUNG HIRAM LODGE – Hiram (Mark Consuelos) shares with Reggie (Charles Melton) his origin story and how he went from a young Jaime Luna (guest star Michael Consuelos) to the powerful kingpin of Riverdale. Elsewhere, Reggie reflects on his relationship with his father. James DeWille directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#512). Original airdate 8/18/2021.

For those of you wondering about the likes of Archie and Betty, rest assured that episode 13 will be a big showcase for the two of them — not only that, but it could offer more context to what Archie went through during his time in the military.

