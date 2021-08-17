SWAT season 5 spoilers: Are big things ahead for Chris, Street?







For those of you who love watching Chris and Street on CBS’ SWAT, the following story may be right up your alley!

We know that there’s an interest among fans in seeing these two characters together and we understand why! There’s a really good chemistry here between the two of them and, beyond that, the story wouldn’t feel rushed if something happens. The buildup is there, and it’s certainly something that the show’s own producers are circling.

Want a few more details all about it? Then just take a look at what executive producer Shawn Ryan had to say to TVLine:

“We’re well aware of the fan interest in a possible romantic relationship between Street and Chris and we have every intention in providing some closure about it this season. Big changes are in store for the two of them.”

Obviously, nothing in here indicates for sure that the two are going to be getting together … but it’s hard to be anything other than excited about the possibilities here. Seeing Street and Chris together would inevitable cause some issues for the two of them professionally, but it’s interesting to think about navigating those waters. It adds a higher sense of emotional stakes, as well, to some of the missions that the team goes on.

When SWAT returns to CBS on October 1, it’s going to be doing so with a story that focuses on Hondo (Shemar Moore) in Mexico. Some of his scenes have been filmed on location in the country, but we’re going to be seeing other characters have important roles, as well. We’ll just have to wait and see 1) where they are situated and 2) what they are ultimately up to.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5?

