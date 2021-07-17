SWAT season 5 filming: Is work with Shemar Moore underway?







Are you ready for SWAT season 5 to officially premiere over on CBS? We may not be fully there just yet, but the path to early October is getting closer and closer with each passing day.

Just to make things all the more exciting, know this: Shemar Moore is already in Mexico to film some of his scenes as Hondo! The actor confirmed this in a recent post on Instagram, and it sets the stage for one of the most ambitious openings that we’ve seen for the series yet.

In case you didn’t know, the first two episodes of the season (or at least Shemar’s part in them) is being filmed on location — it’s a part of a bold plan to show a different side of Hondo than what we’ve had a chance to see before. This is the sort of thing that helps to keep a show fresh, and it also gives him more of a chance than ever to flex some action-hero chops.

If Shemar keeps the beard, we could also have a different look for Hondo moving forward, as well! We certainly wouldn’t mind that — one of the strangest things about TV sometimes is how we tend to see actors have roughly the same appearance the entirety of the time they are on TV as a character. Suffice it to say, this is not something that even remotely aligns to what happens in everyday life. Maybe change up their look!

Remember that SWAT season 5 is going to have a slightly unusual airing pattern this fall — it will kick off Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, only to move to Sundays in midseason. You’re going to want to check your local listings pretty often throughout!

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5?

