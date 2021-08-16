Bachelor in Paradise 7 sneak peek: Are Abigail and Noah a match?







With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 7 coming in just a matter of hours, why not share a sneak peek about a potential couple?

Entering this season, it already feels like Abigail Heringer is going to be a fan favorite. We know there were a lot of people who wanted to see her be the Bachelorette after making it so far on Matt James’ season of the show. She had an inspirational story and there was some chemistry there, but she never got proper time in the form of a one-on-one date.

Will she be a little more lucky in love this time around? It’s possible, as the new preview below shows Noah taking an interest in her right away. You likely remember Noah as the mustached man who appeared on Tayshia Adams’ season of the show, where he got into it often with Bennett over the course of the season. The thing is that we never bought fully into the narrative that Noah was just a troublemaker — he clearly just had a personality that didn’t mesh with Bennett at all and he saw him as somewhat of a threat and vice-versa. This is a new opportunity for him.

We will at least start off here by saying that we like what Noah’s philosophy to Paradise seems to be: He wants to try to find something serious and if he’s not feeling a vibe with someone, he’s not going to waste any time on them. It may sounds a little bit harsh, but we personally think that he’s just out to not hurt anyone and/or lead them on. Maybe something forms between the two, but we’re talking about a sneak peek from the premiere here. It’d be ridiculous to make any huge assumptions based on a few seconds of footage.

D'aww is that love in the air for Abigail and Noah? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/08sk7h5NeX — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 15, 2021

