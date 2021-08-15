Bachelor in Paradise 7 premiere: Wells Adams, David Spade set the stage







Ready for the Bachelor in Paradise 7 premiere? there’s a new episode coming in just over 24 hours — and yes, it’s going to be crazy. There are a lot of big personalities present, and beyond just that, the hope for some legitimate romance. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens once people start vying for each other’s attention.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, you can get at least a small sense of how the show will work without Chris Harrison around. Wells Adams is taking on more responsibilities beyond just “bartender,” and he’ll have some help courtesy of some guest hosts along the way.

The guest host front and center in this clip is comedian/Bachelor Nation fan David Spade, who seems to be there mostly to have a good time and tell some jokes. If the remainder of the guest hosts are like Spade, then it’s probably fair to assume that most of them aren’t going to have any real responsibilities. Wells is taking on more of the heavy lifting here in terms of explaining the rules and preparing the contestants for the Rose Ceremonies; Spade is there more to just add some funny commentary.

If The Bachelorette / The Bachelor are meant to be dramas, we think the producers fancy Paradise as a little more of a lighthearted comedy. There are some sad moments but the tone is met to be a little lighter and more breezy. This is way many of the guest hosts all season, including Lil Jon and Lance Bass, are known for entertaining and/or making people smile.

