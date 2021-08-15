





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? With each passing week, we know that we’re getting closer to the show’s return.

Does that mean that it’s happening today? We’ll get into a little bit of that, some promotional opportunities, and more within this particular piece.

Unfortunately, there is once again no new episode of the series on the air tonight. We’re aware already that season 4 will not be premiering until this fall, but we are dealing with a lot of questions directed at Paramount Network right now. Earlier this week, we wrote about the strange decision to not advertise the show at all during the Field of Dreams Game, a great chance to appeal to Kevin Costner fans all across the board. We’re taking it as a sign that the show has a larger plan for the future.

What could that plan be? The next thing that we’re really watching here is Labor Day Weekend, since that is when it’d make sense for there to be some other marathon and potentially more news on the show’s future. We like to think that at some point before the end of September, we’ll have a premiere date. If the plan really is to air the series in November, it makes no sense to wait longer than that.

We’re sure that at this point, the network already has their plan in place for how they want to market this series; if we had to guess, the main focus of it is going to be that big cliffhanger. It can be hard to not give away any major deaths, but we’re sure that the creative team will still figure out a few clever ways to hype things up. We just hope that there’s some resolution to the “who’s dead?” question by the end of the premiere. Why linger on that?

How do you think the stage will be set for Yellowstone season 4 over the next few weeks?

