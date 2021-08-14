Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: Did Paramount miss an opportunity?







We’ve been talking for a little while now about the potential Yellowstone season 4 premiere date — not only that, but when is the best possible time in order to announce it. After all, you want to get a lot of people talking about the show far in advance, and especially at a time in which you can recruit new viewers to get on board the show.

It’s with all of this in mind that we ask the following question: Did the Paramount Network miss a golden opportunity to announce a premiere date earlier in the week?

In the event that you have not heard, this past Thursday marked the inaugural Field of Dreams Game, an opportunity to watch the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees face off in Iowa at a special field built right next to the original one from the movie. Not only that, but Kevin Costner himself was there to kick things off! It was a fantastic moment for everyone in attendance, and it does beg a big question: Shouldn’t Paramount have known this game would be a hit? Couldn’t you have bought advertising space for a Yellowstone trailer or something to get Costner fans on board?

There are probably a couple of reasons why this didn’t happen. For starters, Paramount Network and Fox are owned by different people — if you are the former, you may not want to shell out cash to advertise somewhere else when you can advertise the premiere date under your own umbrella later. (Think in terms of CBS football broadcasts and the like.) Meanwhile, we’re also potentially two and a half months out, at least, from the premiere. It may be a little early still.

With all of that being said, we can’t help but wonder if Yellowstone should’ve taken advantage of the Costner magic we saw a couple of nights ago. The show’s official Twitter page hasn’t even mentioned the game!

Should Paramount have announced the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date earlier this week?

