Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 14, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? As we get into the evening of August 14, it absolutely makes sense to wonder about this very thing.

Unfortunately, this is where we also now become the bearer of bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. What gives with that? It’s really so simple as to say that we’re, once again, in the middle of a long hiatus. There is no clarity at the moment as to when the show is going to announce the cast for next season, but we hope for more news on that over the next couple of weeks.

So while we don’t expect SNL itself back until either late September/early October, there are a few other stories worth reporting right now from this world. Take, for example, the fact that Bowen Yang is openly campaigning for his co-star Kenan Thompson to get nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award — despite him being nominated himself. This is another reminder of the closeness and the camaraderie that exists within this world, and how much Yang respects the show’s longest-tenured cast member ever.

For the time being there is no plan for Thompson to exit the show this summer, and our hope is that he makes it until at least his landmark 20th season on the show. The fate of some other people, including Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson, remains unclear.

Who should host the premiere

At this point, it feels like a slam-dunk: Book Jason Sudeikis. He’s a former cast member, so there’s inherently that nostalgia factor with him. Beyond just that, though, he’s a star of arguably the biggest show on TV right now in Ted Lasso. It’s a booking that makes almost too much sense!

What do you most want to see on the next new episode of Saturday Night Live?

