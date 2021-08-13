Saturday Night Live: Bowen Yang wants Kenan Thompson to win Emmy







Here’s an interesting twist to the Saturday Night Live Emmy race — Bowen Yang wants Kenan Thompson to win in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy race. On the surface, that may not feel like that much of a shock — then, you remember that Bowen is actually nominated against him in the same category.

In a new series of posts on his Instagram Stories, Yang (who is one of the show’s breakout stars, and the first-ever Featured Player to be nominated before a promotion) put his full support behind Kenan in the race. Why? Beyond just saying that Kenan is one of the best sketch comedians ever and a really nice guy, he also just doesn’t want it. He knows that Kenan deserves it after so many years of being the anchor for this show.

There are some crazy things to think about when it comes to Thompson’s long-term SNL legacy, in addition to him being the longest-tenured cast member ever. It wasn’t until a few years ago that the Television Academy started to recognize his work and even still, Kenan has yet to win a trophy as a performer. His one victory came back in 2018 under the Outstanding Music and Lyrics category for the “Come Barack Barack” music video sketch.

While we think Kenan has a chance of winning the Emmy this year, it’s also clear that there is a lot of stiff competition out there. Just remember for a moment that there are a ton of actors from the Ted Lasso cast nominated this year and you can’t be altogether shocked if one of them gets the win instead. His best hope may be if some of them cancel each other out, as Ted Lasso really is the most-buzzed-about comedy of the past several months.

