American Horror Story: Double Feature trailer: First look at ‘Red Tide’







As a part of their programming showcase today FX finally unveiled the first full American Horror Story: Double Feature trailer — and there’s absolutely a lot to be excited about here. It’s creepy, atmospheric, and we love that we’re moving to a New England setting. It certainly looks different than almost any other season we’ve seen!

With this being said, there’s also a lot that is familiar — think the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, and Lily Rabe, who are all going to be a part of this upcoming season in some shape or form.

The trailer here focuses primary on “Red Tide,” which is the first half of the Double Feature and stars Wittrock and Lily Rabe as a couple (and parents) trying to find an escape from the rest of their world. Finn’s character is a writer, but is going to have trouble focusing. Chaos ensues somewhere along the way. You see a decent amount of blood and gore as things slowly take a turn for the worse here.

“Red Tide” is likely the story of mermaids/sea monsters, which are one of the two creatures that has been hyped for most of the past few weeks. The other, being aliens, will likely be more of the focus for the second part of the season entitled “Death Valley.” How these two parts of the season are connected remains to be seen, but we’re excited to find out — just like we’re also thrilled to be seeing Macaulay Culkin officially join the franchise.

