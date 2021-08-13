American Horror Stories renewed for a season 2 at FX on Hulu







For those of you who very-much enjoyed American Horror Stories season 1, feel good about the following: It’s coming back for more!

Today, it was officially confirmed that the spin-off anthology series will be back at FX on Hulu for another batch of episodes. A press release notes that Horror Stories had the strongest overall launch of any of FX’s exclusive Hulu series, which makes bringing it back more or less a no-brainer.

Bringing back American Horror Stories is a way to try to strike gold with an episode or two, and we get why the streaming service would want that. It’s a chance to further explore a lot of different stories and themes and beyond just that, learn to understand some of these characters a little bit better. There’s a lot of really cool stuff that we’re hoping the show ends up exploring that they haven’t yet on the flagship series! The storytelling mechanism wasn’t always used perfectly in season 1, but it can easily change and evolve.

The ideal for American Horror Stories should still be Black Mirror — not every episode is going to be a huge hit, but the ones that are successful will stick with you for years and quite possibly decades to come. They can also give some lesser-known actors a big break.

