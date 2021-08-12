American Horror Stories episode 7 (finale) spoilers: ‘Game Over’







As we prepare for American Horror Stories episode 7 next week, should we be prepared for something similar to the premiere? “Game Over” has a distinct Murder House vibe based on some early details, and that’s without presenting the official synopsis for it below:

A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses. Written by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk; directed by Liz Friedlander.

So if this is a Murder House reprisal, why revisit it again now? It could be tied somewhat into some of the story we had in the premiere, where we know that the plan was to turn the place into some sort of spooky bed-and-breakfast. Given how many people died there, we’re not sure if that changed — but we are very-much curious why someone hasn’t just tried to bulldoze the place at this point.

If you didn’t notice it in the title for this article, we should also go ahead and remind you that this episode marks the season finale! There’s no word as of yet on if another season will happen and at the moment, we’re honestly on the fence about if it should. We love the idea of this as an anthology very much, but we do want to see more creativity in another batch of episodes. Also, it feels like some of these Horror Stories are a little too short as it is to leave the impact they really should be able to.

