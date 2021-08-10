American Horror Story: Double Feature spoilers: Two-hour premiere ahead







When American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on FX on August 25, prepare for a double-dose of episodes right away!

Over the past year or so, we’ve seen two-hour premieres become more and more of a tradition at the network, as they did something similar with both Snowfall and Mayans MC. Here, it makes even more sense given that this is a totally-new story and the idea here is to get people hooked on the story right away. There are a lot of mysteries still to be known about Double Feature, which looks to contain stories all about sea monsters and also aliens. How they intertwine remains to be seen.

Have you watched our review of the most-recent American Horror Stories episode yet? If not, be sure to check that out below! Once you do this SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — also, remember there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

For the sake of this article, we can at least hand over a few more details about what the story ahead could look like — and who some of the main characters are. Go ahead and check some of them out, courtesy of the folks at SpoilerTV.

Episode 1, “Cape Fear” – A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by John J. Gray.

Episode 2, “Pale” – A quick fix for Harry’s writer’s block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand. Written by Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy; directed by Loni Peristere.

There is clearly a lot to be revealed about this season still but for now, we’ll at least say it’s got a fascinating foundation. For any good horror story, you need the proper bones to be there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

Are you more excited than ever now about American Horror Story: Double Feature?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







