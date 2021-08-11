Power, Power Book II: Ghost creator signs Netflix deal; what it means







Are there some changes coming behind the scenes with the Power franchise? Absolutely — but don’t assume this means that they are ending anytime soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, show and franchise creator Courtney Kemp is moving to Netflix with a new overall deal at the streaming service. She has spent the past six years working at Lionsgate TV, which has total control of Starz at this time.

In a statement, here is what Kemp had to say about making the move alongside her End of Episode production company:

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for — diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch … I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.”

So what does this mean for the future of the Power universe at Starz? There are two series currently on the air in Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and those will continue moving forward as planned. The same goes for the upcoming Power Book IV: Force and Power Book V: Influence. Kemp will continue to oversee the whole franchise, but will not have writing duties on any of the series moving forward; the THR story draws a parallel to Shonda Rhimes’ role on Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 now that she is over at Netflix.

While the Power franchise will move forward, Kemp moving to Netflix is an understandably large blow — she’s an outstanding creative force and her words are one of the reasons why we have such a big franchise at this point. With that being said, we’re excited to see more of what she does next.

What do you think about Courtney Kemp making this move over to Netflix?

