Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5 spoilers: Is Kanan arrested?







There’s been some hype out there around Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5 for a good while now. Why is that? Reference executive producer 50 Cent for a lot of it. He’s referred to this episode as a game-changer for the series itself, and a story that could surprise you in ways you would not expect.

What we can say about it right now is that entering the episode, the stage has been set for yet another battle. Raq knows that Unique has hit back at her after what just happened with the raid the week before. She’s not going to take that sitting down, but she has to figure out the right way to move forward. For Kanan, meanwhile, he’s going to continue to go through the cycles of grief and frustration — it seems like he will start acting on his trauma in some increasingly violent ways.

For a few more details now on what the future could hold, we suggest that you view the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5 synopsis below:

Eager to transform her business after the stash house is hit, Raq overhauls her operation. Meanwhile, Kanan is detained after a fight with Scrappy.

The promo for this episode also indicated that Malcolm Howard will be back, which is nice to know after he was recently MIA from the story. Things are already so messy on this show four episodes in; ultimately, it’s hard know precisely where things are going to wrap up.

