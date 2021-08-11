Grey’s Anatomy season 18 filming begins; is the end near?







For everyone out there excited to see Grey’s Anatomy season 18, note that we’re closer to it happening than ever!

Today, production officially kicked off on the latest season of the medical drama, as confirmed in a new Instagram Stories post by none other than Ellen Pompeo. Production will happen over the coming months in Los Angeles and in general, expect the filming window to be more similar (at least for now) to what we saw on the earlier seasons of the show.

So what does the long-term future look like for Grey’s Anatomy now, and are we officially at the end of the road with this coming season? Nothing is confirmed as a yet but sources claim to TVLine that ABC is hoping to get at least one more season beyond this current one. Personally, we’d like to see the series go out with season 20! Much of this will likely depend on the show’s cast, as many of the original cast members (including Pompeo) will need to be signed to new deals. The show can be pricey to produce at this point in its run, but it more than makes up for it in profits — a decision to continue beyond season 18 will likely be about story interest more so than money.

Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC next month — over the coming weeks, we imagine that there will be a lot more to report in terms of the story. For Pompeo’s Meredith, the #1 thing we’re interested in is seeing how she adapts to her new post at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital helping new doctors.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Are you glad that production is officially underway?

