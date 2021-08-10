Station 19 season 5: Is filming underway with the cast?







Is filming finally underway on Station 19 season 5? If nothing else, all indications suggest that the cast and crew are back on set!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, Carina DeLuca herself in Stefania Spampinato made it clear that she was reunited with Danielle Savre (Maya) and the two are officially back at work. There’s a lot of exciting stuff ahead and with that, we just have to figure out more of what lies ahead story-wise.

The bad news for Maya is going to hit her pretty fast — right when she was celebrating one of the happiest days of her life with Maya, we found out that her career is in jeopardy. She unfortunately doesn’t know this as of yet, but she’s going to figure it out in due time. That could be one of the first things we learn in the premiere and then after that, we’ll see precisely where the story goes!

Of course, there are all sorts of other big questions that we have to wonder — take, for example, what’s going to be happening next for Andy! What does the future of the Station look like? We imagine that there are going to be a lot of big crossovers, as well, between this show and Grey’s Anatomy. That’s just one of the things that has been woven into the fabric of these shows.

In just a couple of months new seasons of both of these shows are going to be underway, and we hope that we’re going to see some hopeful episodes here where there are reasons to both smile and laughing. There will also be some great rescues and dangerous situations — just because that is what the show is known for.

