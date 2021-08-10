New Amsterdam season 4: What to expect in extended promo







The New Amsterdam season 4 premiere is going to arrive to NBC in less than a month and a half, and doesn’t this feel like the right time for a proper, extended trailer? There are SO many things that the producers could show off to get diehard fans excited; also, to get new fans on board at the same time.

So what should be at the top of everyone’s wishlist? It goes without saying, but it HAS to be the future for Max and Helen. The relationship clearly crossed over in a romantic direction at the end of season 3 and executive producer David Schulner has noted multiple times that they aren’t holding anything back for the two of them now. Any sort of extended trailer is going to feature at least some of the two parties together.

With that being said, don’t expect New Amsterdam to turn into some sort of full-blown romance here, either. That’s not something that this show tends to ever do and it won’t be the case here, either. A trailer will likely give you the sense of at least one or two medical cases; if not that, we could end up getting an update on some sort of larger crisis that is threatening New Amsterdam’s future. Keeping the hospital running is something that the show does focus on often, mostly as Max tries his best to buck and take on the system.

As for some other supporting characters, one of the most important things to focus on here is the status of Iggy, who made it clear in the finale that he doesn’t want to see any new patients. Given that this show is about patients, we have to imagine that he will eventually find his way back to practicing. The question is how that comes about, and it would be nice to at least get a small taste of that.

