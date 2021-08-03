New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Michelle Forbes scores key role!







Production is already underway on New Amsterdam season 4 and through that, we’re happy to share a little more in the way of casting news.

So what do we have right now? Think in terms of the following. According to a new report from TVLine, Michelle Forbes of The Killing, Big Sky, and so many other things is going to have a prominent recurring role this season as Dr. Veronica Fuentes. What do we know about her? She’s described a “calm” and “fearless” fixer, someone who is going to be brought in to help potentially save the hospital.

Of course, the question we have to wonder is this: What is she saving them from? We know that the level of care at New Amsterdam has increased since Max Goodwin came on board — he’s brought with him some good ideas and worked to re-shape the institution from the ground up. Of course, being medically successful and financially successful are two different things, and that is where some conflict could enter the picture. Max has already caused a little bit of tension with the board and odds are, that’s going to happen again.

The first thing that we can be excited about with New Amsterdam season 4 is simply that the show is coming back at all. Isn’t that always a thrill? Beyond just that, though, we’re equally pleased to know that we’re going to have more episodes again in the fall. It was a long wait to get season 3 so it’s nice to see things slowly get back to normal.

So when could we get a video preview featuring Forbes or some of the returning cast members? At the moment we’re circling early September — there’s no real need for the folks at NBC to rush things as of yet.

