NCIS season 19: Will official premiere details be released soon?







Is there hope that the first NCIS season 19 premiere synopsis will be available soon? Let’s just say there’s a cause for optimism.

As of this writing, we are just under six weeks away from the show’s Monday, September 20 premiere date. Because of that, we’re at a time in which the folks at CBS are probably starting to think about how to promote what lies ahead. Does that means a trailer or details are coming out tomorrow? No, but there is a timetable that we’re able to formulate now in our mind…

Last year, CBS revealed the first details about the season 18 premiere a good 34 days before the first episode aired. If you were to consider a similar timeframe here, it would be safe to assume that by this time next week, a synopsis could be out there! There’s of course no guarantee the network follows the same pattern, but we know that the premiere episode has already been filmed. It makes sense for any show to promote itself at least a month before it’s back, so we are certainly getting close to some details being out there.

If there is any reason for CBS to keep things quiet longer than usual, you can probably look a little towards Mark Harmon’s uncertain future. They may not want to do anything that even accidentally gives something away. Because of that, any synopsis may be a little more vague than what we’re used to. Prepare in advance.

