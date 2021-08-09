NCIS season 19 spoilers: Joe Spano will return as Fornell







For those of you eager to have more of Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell on NCIS season 19, we come bearing some delightful news!

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Steven D. Binder confirmed that Spano is going to be back “soon” as the aforementioned character. This is an appearance that is much needed for a wide array of reasons. We need to see how he is doing after losing his daughter Emily, and it feels like he would be a valuable confidante for Gibbs when you think about all that is going on in his own life.

For our full review of the NCIS season 18 finale (if you haven’t seen it already), be sure to watch what we have for you below! Once you take a look at that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming on the show and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of those.

Seeing the return of Fornell is also important when you consider the Mark Harmon implications. If the reports are true that Harmon will have a limited presence in season, the writers will have to make the most of him whenever he’s around. It’s hard to imagine Fornell turning up without Gibbs, so odds are, we’ll see the two characters interact in some way. Male friendship, especially between older men, is not something that is often explored on television in a proper, vulnerable way. This is an opportunity to do just that.

NCIS season 19 is going to premiere on CBS come Monday, September 20. There is no confirmed return date for Fornell’s first appearance, but it’s just comforting to know he’ll be back at some point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you want to see from Fornell on NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

How about this? I am pleased as punch to confirm for you that Fornell will be appearing soon. #joespanorocks — Steven D. Binder (@stevebinder) August 7, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







