NCIS season 19 premiere: What we know about big Mark Harmon story







We know that the NCIS season 19 premiere is coming to CBS on September 20, but what do we know about the episode itself? Even the title for now is under lock and key, and it feels like the cast is more absent on social media than usual.

Yet, we’ve still done our part in this piece to present a few tidbits as to what lies ahead in this first episode, which feels very much like a direct continuation of the season 18 finale. It’s hard for it not to given the (literally) explosive way in which “Rule 91” ended.

Before we share any specific teases here, why not go ahead and view our full review of the NCIS finale below? Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We have more updates coming once season 19 returns…

Gibbs will be heavily involved – The amount of visual evidence that is out there of this is striking. Executive producer Christopher J. Waild (who also wrote the installment) shared a number of images on social media that serve as huge clues, whether it be the dashboard of an old car or an outdoor scene that looks similar to where Gibbs’ boat blew up for the first time.

It remains to be seen just how much screen time Mark Harmon will have in the episode, just as the same can be said for much of the season. Regardless, it’s clear at this point that Jethro will loom large.

Katrina Law’s promotion is cemented – She is now a series regular as Jessica Knight and given that we saw her in the season 18 finale, it makes sense that she would turn up here all over again. If the team catches wind of Gibbs’ incident in the water, the camaraderie of the group will be tested fast.

The effects of Bishop’s exit – While we can’t say that Ellie will be mentioned at every point this season, it’d be understandable if she is an important part of the premiere. It’s hard for her not to be, all things considered.

When will Gary Cole first appear? – That’s one of the larger mysteries. While we know he is set to be a series regular, there is no confirmation he will be around in the first episode. As a matter of fact, his introduction could very well be tied into what’s going on with Gibbs — he is playing an FBI agent and even that makes us wonder how he fits within the NCIS world.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you think we’re going to be seeing within the NCIS season 19 premiere?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing out on them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







