The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Katie leave without Blake proposal?







Could Katie Thurston leave The Bachelorette finale without a proposal from either Blake or Justin? Is that something to prepare for?

If you’re busy watching a lot of the previews for Monday’s episode, it’s clear that this is a narrative the show wants to spin at the moment. We haven’t seen any evidence that a proposal will happen; not only that, we’ve been shown a number of times questions as to whether or not either of these guys is ready to get down on one knee.

If you haven’t seen our full review yet of this past episode of The Bachelorette, why not take a look at the below? Once you do so, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! After that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

This season is very different from many others for an abundance of reasons. There is no formal overnight dates week, which means that the final two guys have had less time with the lead than any recent season of the show. Not only that, but Blake arrived a few episodes in! It’s more than understandable why he wouldn’t be ready.

We’re not going to go so far as to say that Monday’s three-hour event will be without a proposal at all. However, don’t be altogether shocked if it happens at some point after the final rose ceremony. Many weeks have passed since the formal end of the season, and that could give Katie an opportunity to get to know her final rose better and vice-versa. The only thing that we’re counting on for sure is that she’s not picking Greg; that ending is about as much of a hot mess as you’re ever going to see.

Related – Check out another promo right now for The Bachelorette finale event and what you can expect to see

How do you anticipate everything unfolding over the course of The Bachelorette finale?

Do you think that Katie will leave the season engaged? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







