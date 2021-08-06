The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Is Blake Moynes leaving Katie Thurston?







With The Bachelorette finale airing in just a matter of days, it’s fair to raise questions about Katie’s future. Is she engaged? Or, do things go south once again in a pretty bad way?

If you’ve been watching most of the season, then you probably thought that Greg was the favorite to get the final rose. However, that clearly didn’t happen. Katie is clearly devastated and now, we have to see where her heart lies after the fact. Will she be able to give out a final rose, or be too devastated after what just happened?

We know from the photo above that there will be a final Rose Ceremony in New Mexico. Blake and Justin are the only two guys left, and the end of this preview features Blake suggesting that he can’t give to Katie what she’s looking for right now. Does that mean that he’s going to leave, as well? It may not happen in the same way as Greg, though — we wouldn’t be shocked if Blake just tells her he’s not quite ready, and at some point down the road the two are able to work things out.

One thing that could be an interesting factor in this season is that the ending feels a little bit rushed — typically, we have two episodes after hometown dates; with Michael A. making an abrupt exit and then Greg doing the same thing, we’re in a little bit of a different situation.

Do you think Katie ends up with Blake after The Bachelorette finale?

