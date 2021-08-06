The White Lotus season 2: Are early renewal talks happening?







Is there a chance that The White Lotus season 2 could actually happen at HBO? Originally, we weren’t banking on it. After all, this was promoted as limited series!

Yet, we’ve seen shows shed that label after a single season to come back for more. Take Big Little Lies, which even brought in Meryl Streep for its second go-around on HBO; meanwhile, there have been discussions for a while about Mare of Easttown coming back for more.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show creator Mike White noted that there are at least conversations happening about more episodes — though a season 2 would probably look and feel different:

“We have had discussions, but it remains unresolved … It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: San Tropez or something.”

White noted that a few characters from season 1 could return, but creatively it’d make no sense if the entire group of people showed up at a different hotel at the same time. He also indicated that all of the actors for season 1 had one-year deals, so negotiating with people to come back could be a challenge in its own right.

If White wants this (and it seems like he does), we tend to lean into the possibility of seeing more down the road. This feels like one of those shows that is only going to get more popular as time goes by and for good reason; it’s a brilliant bit of satire at times and it has such memorable characters. Also, there really isn’t that much else out there that looks like it. White’s a brilliant writer and has done great work with HBO before; we have no reason to think that a season 2 would be anything short of great.

Related – Get some more news right now about The White Lotus and what is coming up next

Do you want to see The White Lotus season 2 happen over at HBO?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







