The White Lotus episode 5 spoilers: The last before big finale







As we prepare for The White Lotus episode 5 to air on HBO, there are a couple of things to note — and of course, it starts with this: The finale is right around the corner!

For everyone out there wondering, it is absolutely crazy that we are so close to the end of the road already. Yet, that’s a part of the point here; this is a show designed from the start to leave you wanting more, and they’re going to be doing that in a wide array of different forms.

For a few specifics as to what you can expect to see, be sure to check out the full The White Lotus episode 5 synopsis below:

As Armond (Murray Bartlett) attempts to do damage control, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) tries to redirect Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) focus to her business proposal. Paula (Brittany O’Grady) grows increasingly disillusioned with the Mossbachers. A sidelined Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) begins to question her future. Nicole (Connie Britton) rebuffs Mark (Steve Zahn) for airing their dirty laundry to Quinn (Fred Hechinger).

Of course, the real bummer with The White Lotus ending at episode 6 is that it’s only starting to feel like viewers are getting on board the show now. This means that maybe the series can have an episode or two where it sits atop the pop-culture pyramid and that’s more or less it.

In the promo below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what’s coming — perhaps the most notable moment comes at the very end, as Rachel recognizes that she “may have made a horrible mistake.” As for what that means in terms of the long-term future of the character, we’ll have to wait and see when things air.

