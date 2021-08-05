The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose spoilers: First look at Katie Thurston







The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose will be airing immediately following the finale on Monday night. Not only that, but it seems as though this special has already filmed!

Before the start of the global health crisis these events typically were live to avoid spoilers; however, clearly the producers are trying to be as careful as possible these days. This is the second straight season to have a proper special after Clare Crawley / Tayshia Adams’ season failed to have one, and it’s clear already that there will be a LOT to address here.

For some more video discussion on this past episode of The Bachelorette, be sure to watch our full review below! Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; also, remember that we'll have another breakdown coming for the big finale.

No matter who Katie Thurston picks at the end of Monday night’s finale, there is a reasonably good chance that they will still not dominate the spotlight in this episode. Instead, we’re expecting most attention will be around the departure of Greg, the undisputed favorite in the eyes of many, during the final three. There are heated discussions all about his departure (we get into some of them in the aforementioned video), and Tayshia herself (co-hosting After the Final Rose with Kaitlyn Bristowe) made it clear in an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview that there’s a lot that will be on the table following the finale. As a matter of fact, there will even be a discussion about some acting classes Greg took prior to his arrival on the show. (To be fair, we don’t think these have anything to do with his behavior on the show — it may just be something that he wanted to do after the fact.)

Oh, and of course at some point, Blake and Justin will have a chance to talk about their own time on the show.

What do you want to hear from Katie and Greg on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose?

