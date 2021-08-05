The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Does Katie Thurston really leave?







As we prepare ourselves for The Bachelorette finale on ABC next week, producers want you to think Katie Thurston is done. After Greg’s emotional exit she was clearly devastated, really to the point where she had locked herself up in the bathroom.

Yet, we all know that the odds of a lead quitting so close to the end are pretty slim — even if it’s been threatened here or there over the years.

Have you watched our full video review of this past episode yet? Then check that out below as we dive into the emotional moment with Katie and Greg. Once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates there and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

Just in case you needed some proof that Katie won’t actually quit the show right before the finale, you have the photo below. Judging from the location and the dress, this absolutely is some sort of final rose ceremony. It remains to be seen if Blake and Justin will both actually make it there, but a ceremony will happen at the end of all of this.

As for how Katie finds herself in a place to move forward, time is really her big ally — she can take some of it to cool off and think about the other guys who are there. Also, she does have a good support group in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams who clearly have her back and want to support her. We’re already seeing some of that with Kaitlyn judging on how this past episode ended.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including more details on After the Final Rose

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelorette finale?

Do you think we’re getting an ending where Katie chooses Blake? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







